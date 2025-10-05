S Korea aims for 40,000 Thai MICE travellers in 2025, now ASEAN’s No 2 market

The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) is stepping up efforts to attract more Thai visitors under its MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism campaign, targeting 40,000 Thai MICE travellers — or about 400 groups — by 2025, representing a 20% increase from last year.

KTO is using international platforms such as IT&CM Asia and CTW APAC in Bangkok, along with a roadshow in Chiang Mai, to promote K-Culture soft power and introduce new corporate incentive packages.

At the IT&CM Asia event, KTO and the Korea MICE Cities network highlighted South Korea’s world-class infrastructure and business privileges while blending cultural attractions like K-pop, K-food, and wellness experiences to enhance the appeal of South Korean destinations.

The Korea MICE Roadshow in Chiang Mai drew over 120 participants from travel agencies, corporate sectors, and institutions to explore partnership opportunities.