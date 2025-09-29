First in 8 years: South Korea grants visa-free entry to Chinese group tours

Nikkei Asia reported on Monday (September 29) that South Korea has begun waiving visas for Chinese tourists travelling in groups of at least three, by air or sea, for stays of up to 15 days. The measure will run until June 30, 2026.

The policy follows an announcement in August, after which Korean Air partnered with Chinese online travel giant Ctrip to attract customers with new flight and package deals. Retail conglomerate Lotte Group also teamed up with a major Chinese social media platform this month to offer discounts on popular cosmetics to Chinese shoppers.