First in 8 years: South Korea grants visa-free entry to Chinese group tours

Nikkei Asia reported on Monday (September 29) that South Korea has begun waiving visas for Chinese tourists travelling in groups of at least three, by air or sea, for stays of up to 15 days. The measure will run until June 30, 2026.
The policy follows an announcement in August, after which Korean Air partnered with Chinese online travel giant Ctrip to attract customers with new flight and package deals. Retail conglomerate Lotte Group also teamed up with a major Chinese social media platform this month to offer discounts on popular cosmetics to Chinese shoppers.
On the same day, South Korean media reported that the cruise ship The Dream arrived in Incheon from Tianjin, carrying around 2,000 Chinese passengers for a five-day trip. Shilla Duty Free planned a welcome ceremony to encourage the visitors to shop at its Seoul branch.
Industry insiders expect a surge in tourism during China’s National Day holiday in early October. “This will be very positive for the industry. We will present popular tour packages to Chinese customers,” a manager at Hana Tour, one of South Korea’s largest travel agencies, said.
Normally, travel between South Korea and China requires a visa. The last time Seoul implemented a visa waiver was in 2017, ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
While former president Yoon Suk Yeol took a hard line against Beijing, the change in leadership in June has seen Seoul adopt a more conciliatory approach to China. At the end of October, South Korea will host the Asia-Pacific Cooperation summit, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to attend — marking his first visit to South Korea in 11 years.