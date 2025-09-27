Thai Deputy PM Pledges 'Serious' Reform to Win Back Chinese Tourists

Thailand must urgently overhaul its tourism standards, tackle rampant crime, and update its attractions if it is to retrieve its status as a top destination for Chinese travellers, the Deputy Prime Minister has warned.
The comments follow a high-stakes meeting at the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on Saturday between Deputy Prime Minister Captain Thammanat Prompow, who oversees the tourism sector, Tourism Minister Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei.
Capt Thammanat revealed that the number of Chinese tourists has plummeted to fewer than 300,000 annually.
The Chinese side delivered a clear message: they want to see more diverse and modern attractions beyond traditional sites like Wat Phra Kaew, and a solution to chronic issues like flooding along the Chao Phraya River and in Ayutthaya.
Crucially, the Chinese delegation raised serious concerns over tourist safety, crime rates, and the "disparaging attitude" of some Thai officials towards Chinese people, which had caused "considerable dissatisfaction."
The Deputy Prime Minister stated that China is willing to boost tourist numbers dramatically, setting an ambitious target of increasing arrivals from 300,000 to 13 million within just a few months, but only if Thailand genuinely enhances its infrastructure and security measures.
China also urged the Thai government to focus on developing high-quality tourism areas, including properly managing the Chao Phraya River and the old city of Ayutthaya to transform them into cultural and economic hubs, rather than allowing them to suffer annual flood damage.
“Right now, we must start working seriously. Civil servants can no longer sit comfortably because we are paid by the public’s taxes,” Capt Thammanat stressed. “We must think about national development rather than sitting in air-conditioned rooms imagining solutions.”
He concluded by emphasising that if successful, Thai tourism would generate vast income and create new, sustainable opportunities for communities—a policy strongly championed by the Prime Minister.