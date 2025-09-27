Thai Deputy PM Pledges 'Serious' Reform to Win Back Chinese Tourists

Thailand must urgently overhaul its tourism standards, tackle rampant crime, and update its attractions if it is to retrieve its status as a top destination for Chinese travellers, the Deputy Prime Minister has warned.

The comments follow a high-stakes meeting at the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on Saturday between Deputy Prime Minister Captain Thammanat Prompow, who oversees the tourism sector, Tourism Minister Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, and Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei.

Capt Thammanat revealed that the number of Chinese tourists has plummeted to fewer than 300,000 annually.

The Chinese side delivered a clear message: they want to see more diverse and modern attractions beyond traditional sites like Wat Phra Kaew, and a solution to chronic issues like flooding along the Chao Phraya River and in Ayutthaya.

Crucially, the Chinese delegation raised serious concerns over tourist safety, crime rates, and the "disparaging attitude" of some Thai officials towards Chinese people, which had caused "considerable dissatisfaction."