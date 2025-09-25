Thailand aims to attract Chinese tourists with Nihao Month

The campaign intends to harness the creativity of a new generation of content creators, blending user-generated storytelling with travel experiences from across Thailand. The hope is that the Mid-Autumn Festival can serve as a cultural bridge linking the traditions of China with the lifestyle and charm of Thailand.

"Nihao Month reflects the warmth and friendship between Thailand and China, celebrating five decades of diplomatic ties through cultural celebration and travel inspiration that speak directly to today's Chinese travellers," said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the governor of TAT.

"With the new Trusted Thailand Stamp, a program that reinforces confidence in tourism standards by authorising service providers with official recognition, we aim to present Thailand as a safe, high-quality destination where meaningful connections and lasting memories are made," she added.

In his remarks at the event, Yang Xiaolong, cultural counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, said that by strengthening safety measures, ensuring proper regulation of tourism activities and providing clear guidance for tourists, Thailand can build greater confidence among Chinese travellers.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network