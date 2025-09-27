Japan, S. Korea hold cultural exchange event in Tokyo

In the opening ceremony, Kim Jang-hyun, deputy chief of the South Korean Embassy in Japan, said that efforts to promote cooperative relations between the two countries are continuing.
South Korea hopes for more exchanges involving younger generations, who will play a leading role in future relations between the two countries, Kim said.
Japanese education minister Toshiko Abe expressed hopes for deeper ties between Japan and South Korea.
The reproduction of the procession of a Korean diplomatic delegation to Japan in the 17th to 19th centuries was performed at the event.
Shin Yoon-chan, the mother of Lee Soo-hyun, a South Korean man who died while trying to rescue a Japanese man falling onto the tracks at a train station in Tokyo in 2001, joined the procession by playing the role of chief of the delegation.
She delivered a letter to the Japanese side calling for the maintenance of peaceful relations between the two countries.
The event also included performances of traditional musical instruments and K-pop dance performances.
Keiko Nabeta, a company worker from the central Japan city of Shizuoka, said that a friendship between Japan and South Korea is "essential." She added, "I hope that both governments will work together in a good way."