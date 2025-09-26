Apple Ginza Reopens at Original Location after 3 Years

The store initially opened in November 2003 as Apple's first retail outlet outside of the United States.
Apple Ginza had relocated to a nearby building since 2022 due to the renewal of its original building.
At the opening ceremony on Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a surprise entrance, opening the door after a countdown and greeting Apple fans with high fives. A long line had formed before the store opened, causing excitement in the local area.
"I'm a fan of (Apple's late founder) Steve Jobs, and I was happy to meet Cook," said a visiting corporate employee in his 40s from the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, who had begun lining up from Thursday afternoon.
He also queued for the store's original opening in 2003. "It made me think back to that day and feel sentimental," he said. "I hope they continue making interesting products."
The new store occupies the first through fourth floors of the renewed building.
Customers can check out Apple's full product lineup, including iPad tablets and MacBook laptops, in person before making a purchase. Repair services are also available.
By leveraging the reopening of the Ginza store, Apple appears to be aiming to boost sales of its new iPhone 17 smartphone series, released last week.
"Apple Ginza holds a special place in our hearts," Cook said in a statement. "This reopening is another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan."
