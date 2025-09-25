Japan's Prince Hisahito Inspects Osaka Expo's Grand Ring

The 19-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko looked around the Grand Ring's architectural structure from underneath. He then made his way to the top of the structure, where he looked down at the entire venue.

Upon hearing that the entire Expo venue sprawls across about 155 hectares, the young prince remarked, "That's larger than the premises of the Imperial Palace (in Tokyo)."

He then toured the Kansai Pavilion, set up by nine prefectures in and around the Kansai western Japan region, looking at exhibits on the histories and cultures of the prefectures.