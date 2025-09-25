Japan's Prince Hisahito Inspects Osaka Expo's Grand Ring

The 19-year-old son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko looked around the Grand Ring's architectural structure from underneath. He then made his way to the top of the structure, where he looked down at the entire venue.
Upon hearing that the entire Expo venue sprawls across about 155 hectares, the young prince remarked, "That's larger than the premises of the Imperial Palace (in Tokyo)."
He then toured the Kansai Pavilion, set up by nine prefectures in and around the Kansai western Japan region, looking at exhibits on the histories and cultures of the prefectures.
Later on Thursday, the prince was joined by his father, who is the honorary president of the Osaka Expo, and they visited the Commons-D Pavilion for countries such as Bhutan. Prince Hisahito travelled to the South Asian country with his parents in August 2019.
At the exhibition space for Bhutan at the pavilion, Prince Hisahito enthusiastically viewed items, including a model of a temple he visited during the trip six years ago.
Prince Hisahito said, "I had a good time (during the trip to Bhutan), and it is a very fond memory," according to an official accompanying the prince at the pavilion.
The prince also visited the Netherlands Pavilion, where he experienced touching and holding a glowing sphere and looked at energy-linked exhibits.
On Wednesday, Prince Hisahito visited the Japan Pavilion at the Expo. After receiving an explanation about plastic that is decomposed by microorganisms, he asked, "What will happen eventually after it breaks down?" He also viewed energy-related exhibits.
He said later, "I feel I was able to look at what kind of future Japanese technology will bring." Prince Hisahito then visited the Belgian Pavilion and viewed its water-themed interior.
