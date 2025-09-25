8 countries, FBI support Thailand’s War Room to tackle Cambodian call centre gangs

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, the Inspector General of the Royal Thai Police, attended a meeting on the situation in high-risk border areas in Chanthaburi Province, alongside representatives from eight countries and three international organisations.
The meeting focused on the prevention and suppression of human trafficking related to technology-related crimes originating from abroad.
Following the meeting, he visited the Immigration Office at the Phak Kad Border Crossing in Khlong Yai District, Pong Nam Ron, Chanthaburi, where he was welcomed and summarised the situation in the Chanthaburi border area by Chanthaburi Governor Montasit Paisanthanawat.
Thatchai, who is Commander of the International Anti-Scam and Human Trafficking Syndicate Command Centre (Warroom IAC), stated that the visit aimed to discuss strategies for combating human trafficking linked to technology crimes. The meeting involved operational-level law enforcement officers from eight countries and three international organisations, including:
The discussion focused on the exchange of information and best practices to collaboratively address these issues more effectively.
After the meeting, Thatchai revealed that there is a growing trend of people moving from Poipet to Chanthaburi. He believes that the increased scrutiny on Poipet, near Sa Kaeo Province, has led to the movement of individuals, which is likely associated with call centre gangs. He also noted that there is a rising trend of call centre gangs potentially operating near Chanthaburi.
The measures to combat this issue will remain the same, such as cutting off essential public utilities that are necessary for the operation of call centre gangs, including phone signal towers. There will also be continued efforts to prevent illegal border crossings, especially to stop Thai people from crossing the border to scan faces and open fraudulent bank accounts.
The National Police has been in communication with high-ranking Cambodian police officials and has shared information on the call centre networks, particularly the ones operating across from Chanthaburi. The National Police confirmed that the call centre gang's base is located across the border in Cambodia, near the Phak Kad Border Crossing.
While this does not violate Thailand's sovereignty, the small canal that divides the two countries has made it easier for illegal crossings to continue. However, Thai military and local government authorities have been actively monitoring the area.
In addition to deceiving Thai citizens, these call centre gangs have also been targeting foreigners, primarily they are Chinese, Vietnamese, and Nigerians, who use Cambodia as a base to scam their fellow countrymen.
The National Police aim to allow international representatives to see the situation firsthand and bring the information back to be discussed at the War Room in Bangkok. Countries across the Asian region will work together, exchanging data about the locations and methods of call centre gangs. A coordinated international effort will then be implemented to apply legal pressure and enforce punishments for those involved.
During this field visit, international representatives agreed to join Thailand in combating call centre gangs. It is believed that the experience and knowledge gained today will demonstrate Thailand's commitment to leading the international effort to address this issue.
Thatchai emphasised that international partners understand that Thailand is not the base for these call centre gangs, but it is a common transit point due to its convenience.
When the police receive information about the presence of a call centre gang within Thailand, they act swiftly and decisively, as seen in previous operations against gangs from Australia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan.
These collaborative efforts show the international community’s recognition of Thailand's genuine commitment to fighting this problem.
The Cambodian call centre gangs have become a significant issue of concern for many countries. The War Room will be an excellent opportunity to fill in the missing pieces of the puzzle, advancing efforts to manage and tackle the call centre gangs and human trafficking more effectively.
Regarding the sincerity of addressing the call centre gang issue with Cambodia, the Inspector General is confident that since Thailand has already shared information about the gang's base, Cambodia must now demonstrate its commitment to taking action and conducting thorough investigations.
Cambodia is expected to present an action plan at the next GBC meeting for Thailand to review. The international community is closely watching Cambodia's response.
Japan has also shown its support by providing equipment and funding to ensure the effective operation of the War Room.
The technology used by call centre gangs has evolved significantly. The latest discovery reveals that these networks are utilising SimBox or e-SIM systems, making it more challenging for authorities to track them. The SimBox devices placed in various locations can use Wi-Fi from neighbouring countries, enabling them to access Thailand's mobile networks quickly and widely.
However, authorities are confident that their measures for monitoring and investigation are on the right track.
Meanwhile, closing border checkpoints is crucial in preventing the increase of "mule" accounts linked to call centre gangs. Thai victims who are deceived often cross the border into Cambodia to scan their faces, using Thai IP addresses.
The international community needs to understand that Thailand is not a hub for these call centre gangs. The issue is related to ever-evolving technology.