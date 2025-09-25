8 countries, FBI support Thailand’s War Room to tackle Cambodian call centre gangs

The National Police aim to allow international representatives to see the situation firsthand and bring the information back to be discussed at the War Room in Bangkok. Countries across the Asian region will work together, exchanging data about the locations and methods of call centre gangs. A coordinated international effort will then be implemented to apply legal pressure and enforce punishments for those involved.

During this field visit, international representatives agreed to join Thailand in combating call centre gangs. It is believed that the experience and knowledge gained today will demonstrate Thailand's commitment to leading the international effort to address this issue.

Thatchai emphasised that international partners understand that Thailand is not the base for these call centre gangs, but it is a common transit point due to its convenience.

When the police receive information about the presence of a call centre gang within Thailand, they act swiftly and decisively, as seen in previous operations against gangs from Australia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan.

These collaborative efforts show the international community’s recognition of Thailand's genuine commitment to fighting this problem.

The Cambodian call centre gangs have become a significant issue of concern for many countries. The War Room will be an excellent opportunity to fill in the missing pieces of the puzzle, advancing efforts to manage and tackle the call centre gangs and human trafficking more effectively.

Regarding the sincerity of addressing the call centre gang issue with Cambodia, the Inspector General is confident that since Thailand has already shared information about the gang's base, Cambodia must now demonstrate its commitment to taking action and conducting thorough investigations.

Cambodia is expected to present an action plan at the next GBC meeting for Thailand to review. The international community is closely watching Cambodia's response.

Japan has also shown its support by providing equipment and funding to ensure the effective operation of the War Room.

The technology used by call centre gangs has evolved significantly. The latest discovery reveals that these networks are utilising SimBox or e-SIM systems, making it more challenging for authorities to track them. The SimBox devices placed in various locations can use Wi-Fi from neighbouring countries, enabling them to access Thailand's mobile networks quickly and widely.

However, authorities are confident that their measures for monitoring and investigation are on the right track.

Meanwhile, closing border checkpoints is crucial in preventing the increase of "mule" accounts linked to call centre gangs. Thai victims who are deceived often cross the border into Cambodia to scan their faces, using Thai IP addresses.

The international community needs to understand that Thailand is not a hub for these call centre gangs. The issue is related to ever-evolving technology.

