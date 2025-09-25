Former Japanese High School Ballplayer Coaches Thai Students

Nakayama, 31, is serving with the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers, a program run by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Baseball is not widely followed in Thailand, but some of his students aim to make the national team. Nakayama's practices are lively and focused.

A native of Ginowan in Okinawa Prefecture, Nakayama started playing baseball in third grade of elementary school and went on to attend Meiho Senior High School in Oita Prefecture, a traditional powerhouse.

As a sophomore, he helped the team navigate the local tournament to earn a spot in the summer national championships at Hanshin Koshien Stadium, the mecca of Japanese high school baseball. A pitcher, he did not take the mound at Koshien, despite dedicating himself to three years of rigorous training.

He continued playing at Okinawa University before shifting his focus to coaching, working with high school players as a student coach. After graduation, he became a social studies teacher at Kadena High School in Okinawa and also coached its baseball team. In his first year, he helped lead the squad to the summer national tournament at Koshien.