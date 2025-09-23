All LDP leader candidates cautious on dual surname system

"I take a cautious stance," said former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi during the press conference at the LDP headquarters. "The solution is to first promote the expanded use of maiden names," he added.
Former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi noted that the party is divided over the issue, and said, "It's important to build consensus through discussions, not rush to a conclusion."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed that the option of expanding the use of maiden names has the most public support. Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi said the party should spend "as much time as possible" discussing the issue.
Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also indicated that he would not rush to a conclusion. "Further efforts are needed to build consensus between the ruling and opposition camps," he said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]