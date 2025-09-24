Southeast Asian Pavilions Drawing Crowds at Osaka Kansai Expo: What Are the Key Attractions for Each Country?

Indonesia: Supremely Immersive and “No Reservations Needed”

The Indonesia Pavilion has been praised as the most impressive of the many pavilions that emphasise immersion and unity at the Expo. The first zone recreates a tropical rainforest using real plants. The warm, humid air, the fragrance of the flowers, and the sounds of the waterfall engage all five senses. Once past the jungle, visitors emerge into a 360-degree visual space.

The experience has attracted attention on social media, with comments like, “It feels like stepping inside a video with one of Doraemon’s gadgets,” and “It‘s definitely fun even for people who aren’t interested in Indonesia.” By drawing in visitors who previously had little interest in Indonesia, the pavilion is delivering on one of the Expo’s key roles.

The Indonesia Pavilion also drew unexpected attention on the August 4th broadcast of the popular Japanese variety show, Monday Late Show. The program showed young male and female staff members at the pavilion entrance and other areas, dancing while singing “Yoyaku nashi de~, sugu haireru” (“No reservations needed, you can enter right away”) continuously in Japanese.

Their energetic performance generated an enthusiastic response on social media, with comments like, “Half of Indonesia’s population is under 30, and you can really feel the vitality of this young country.”

Thailand: Massages Prove Popular

The Thailand Pavilion is modelled on the traditional sala Thai architectural style reminiscent of Buddhist temples. A distinctive feature of the pavilion is that only one side of the structure is actually built, with mirrors used to create the illusion of symmetry.

On the outdoor stage, visitors can watch various performances such as Muay Thai, while inside, there are extensive displays on beauty, medicine, and food, in line with the pavilion’s central theme of “health.” At one interactive station, placing a white plate on a table causes images of regional Thai cuisine and health-focused dishes to be projected onto it.

The free, 10-minute Thai massage session, available through reservation, has proved popular. Many visitors who spend the entire day walking the Expo grounds in the sweltering summer heat have said that it was the “perfect experience to provide relief” from their fatigue.

Exhibits highlighting Thai spices and traditional herbs further engage the senses, with a 60-year-old male company employee from Osaka remarking with a smile, “You could smell the Thai food across the entire pavilion.” Altogether, the pavilion is one that offers a multisensory experience.

Singapore

The tiny nation of Singapore is often represented as a red dot on world maps, which has earned it the nickname “Little Red Dot.” Its pavilion at the Expo has been built in the shape of a red sphere to reflect this identity. Standing 17 meters tall, the “Giant Red Dot” makes a striking impression on the site. Inside, the entire spherical space functions as a 360-degree theatre where visitors can enjoy a 3D video experience.

All of the animations and illustrations were created by Singaporean artists specifically for the Expo, with installations (spatial art) using paper cuttings and mechanical music boxes also used to introduce the stories of Singapore. Visitors have also been very happy with the local specialities of chicken rice and laksa offered at the pavilion.

Although Singapore is strongly associated with advanced technology, the country also emphasises coexistence with animals and nature, and the exhibits in the pavilion include one called “Talking Trees.” The “Dream Forest” rest area is also planted with both Singaporean and Japanese plants, symbolising the harmony between the two countries.

One of the pavilion’s most surprising attractions allows visitors to “release” their dreams and wishes into the sky. Write a word or phrase on the tablet-like screen, and it transforms into a floating orb that you can scoop up and send skyward, so that it appears overhead—again—as text. Common wishes include “world peace” and “happiness,” making it a heartwarming space.

Cambodia: Pepper as the New “Face” of the Country

Exhibits at the Cambodia Pavilion include a scale model of Angkor Wat and a bas-relief (replica) of the “Churning of the Ocean of Milk,” a Hindu cosmological myth depicted in Angkor Wat's galleries. Yet even among these exhibits, the one that has proved most popular with visitors is the pavilion’s salt-pickled green pepper. Unlike ordinary pepper, which is dried, this variety is preserved fresh in salt right after harvest.

The aroma of green peppers grown in coastal Kampot bursts forth the moment you bite into a kernel. Used in both Western and Japanese cuisine, it has long been a favourite of chefs in Japan. Many visitors at the Expo purchase it right after sampling, to the point where it often sells out as soon as it arrives.

In Japan, images of Cambodia still tend to revolve around stereotypes such as Angkor Wat or the tragedy of its civil war. The pavilion, however, highlights Cambodia as a major agricultural nation blessed with golden rice paddies and the fertile soil of the Mekong River. Within that context, brine-pickled green pepper—cultivated in Cambodian soil—offers Japanese visitors a new image of the country.

Vietnam: Opened Pavilion on Anniversary of War’s End

The Vietnam Pavilion opened on April 30th, 17 days after the start of the Expo. The date was symbolic, marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, and the opening drew considerable attention from both the media and visitors.

Upon entry, visitors are given a non la, the traditional Vietnamese conical hat. Inside, the pavilion recreates the feel of Vietnam’s rural landscapes and historic old quarters. A highlight is the traditional water puppet show, which has a history of over 1,000 years.

Puppets and dragons appear on a stage designed to resemble a pond, presenting a form of culture unfamiliar to Japan, and captivating visitors. The shows are held four times a day, lasting 10 minutes each, and have proved so popular that the room is usually filled. It has become known as one of the Expo’s most appealing “no-reservation-required” attractions.

In the early days of the Expo, the international pavilions that drew particular attention included the USA Pavilion, which showcased cutting-edge space development, and the Italy Pavilion, where visitors could view authentic Renaissance works.

As the Expo enters its final stage, however, visitor trends have shifted, from lining up for pavilions with strong initial reputations—even if it meant long waits—to choosing those that have been well-received by previous attendees. With the closing date of October 13 drawing near, the popularity of the Southeast Asian pavilions is expected to grow even further.

Akio Yaita

Journalist. Graduated from the Faculty of Letters at Keio University.

After completing his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, he worked as a correspondent for the Sankei Shimbun in Beijing and as Taipei bureau chief. Author or co-author of many books.

