AIS Partners with Central Group and JAL to Launch the Campaign “Film Your E-Waste Drop & Fly to Japan for Free!”

This time, AIS and Central Group are partnering with Japan Airlines (JAL) to support sustainable travel under the ‘Green Journey’ concept, launching this campaign to inspire the public to recognize the importance of disposing of E-Waste correctly so that AIS can manage it responsibly. We hope that in the future, Thailand will achieve concrete and sustainable E-Waste management, creating meaningful changes in public behavior and driving society toward more efficient recycling practices, thereby reducing environmental impact and enhancing quality of life.”

Ms. Achara Wisuttiwongrat, Head of Corporate Marketing, Communication & Sustainability, Central Group, said: “For more than 78 years, Central Group has grown alongside Thai society. Through the ‘Central Tham’ initiative, under the concept of Creating Shared Value (CSV), we are committed to creating jobs, fostering careers, building strong communities, and enhancing quality of life. In particular, on the environmental front, Central Group places strong emphasis on systematic waste management, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using energy efficiently, and conserving natural resources.

One of our key challenges that we are fully dedicated to is becoming a role model in systematic waste management. We have set a target to reduce landfill waste by at least 30% by 2030, and to achieve zero landfill waste by 2050 through the ‘Love The Earth – ZERO WASTE NOW’ project. This project brings together collaboration from all sectors with the approach of ‘reducing’ unnecessary material use, ‘sorting’ waste at the source, and ‘managing’ it properly to create an effective and sustainable waste management ecosystem. We are also working with key partners such as AIS, Japan Airlines, and WMS to promote the proper disposal of e-waste through the campaign “Record a Clip, Dispose of E-Waste, Fly to Japan for Free!” Currently, Central Group has set up e-waste collection points at more than 42 Central shopping centers nationwide, which has received strong positive response from customers, especially at city-center locations such as centralwOrld.

Central Group believes that sustainability is not the responsibility of any one individual, but a shared mission for everyone. It starts from simple daily actions, such as disposing of waste correctly—because small changes today are the beginning of a better future for us all.”

Mr. Takafumi Sawada, Regional Manager Thailand, Indochina, and the South Asian Subcontinent at Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., said “Japan Airlines is deeply committed to its environmental and social responsibilities, with a strong determination to become one of the world’s most trusted airlines. The company has set a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by reducing carbon dioxide emissions and adopting Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), produced from used cooking oil during flights. In addition, JAL aims to increase the proportion of SAF usage to 10% by 2030, while modernizing its fleet with new, energy-efficient aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787. At the same time, Japan Airlines follows the 3R+1R principle (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle + Redesign) by eliminating single-use plastics and introducing biodegradable food containers to reduce environmental impact in a tangible way.

To extend its sustainability mission beyond aviation, Japan Airlines, as Japan’s national carrier, has also partnered with Central Group and AIS to provide flight tickets for participants in the campaign “Film Your E-Waste Drop & Fly to Japan for Free!”— offering them the opportunity to visit an E-Waste management facility in Tokyo and learn about safe and effective methods of electronic waste disposal.”

Mr. Yoshihiro Okada, President of WMS (Waste Management Siam - WMS), said: “Our DOWA Group has been an expert in mining and metal smelting for over 140 years. Today, we have shifted our business direction to address the depletion of natural resources by turning E-Waste into a valuable source of raw materials for precious metal extraction. In Thailand, DOWA firmly believes that ‘E-Waste is not waste, but a valuable resource.’ Our goal is to leverage advanced recycling technologies to elevate waste management standards. At the same time, the success of proper electronic waste management requires collaboration from all sectors, along with regulatory frameworks and policies from relevant authorities.

Through our collaboration with AIS, collected E-Waste is sent to ESBEC, a subsidiary of WMS, for dismantling. Most recyclable materials are processed domestically, while non-recyclable components such as mobile phone batteries are safely disposed of through energy recovery incineration. For complex yet highly valuable components, such as printed circuit boards (PCBs) containing multiple precious metals, these are exported to DOWA’s facilities in Japan for advanced recycling processes. As a global leader in resource extraction and circular utilization, DOWA is committed to reintegrating these recovered metals back into industrial processes—helping to build a more sustainable future for both society and the environment.”

AIS and Central Group invite customers to join the fun with the campaign “Film Your E-Waste Drop & Fly to Japan for Free!” in just a few simple steps:

Dispose of E-Waste (such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, chargers, earphones, etc.) At AIS Shops located in Central shopping centers and at E-Waste drop-off points in participating Central branches — a total of 42 locations nationwide (look for the campaign logo on the E-Waste collection box). Create a creative video clip in vertical format (maximum 90 seconds) that includes at least one scene showing the E-Waste collection box. Post your video on any social media platform (Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok) with the hashtags: #AIS #CENTRALGROUP #JAPANAIRLINES #ถ่ายคลิปทิ้งEWASTEให้ไวบินไปญี่ปุ่นฟรี Register and submit your entry via the website https://m.ais.co.th/l2/rFMppXACWU by filling in your AIS mobile number and The 1 membership details, along with uploading a shopping receipt with The 1 number from participating Central Group stores. The activity runs from now until November 30, 2025.

For more details, please visit: https://sustainability.ais.co.th/th/ewaste-contest