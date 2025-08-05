Ministry Clarifies Tomorrowland Budget, Dismisses Comparisons to Military Aid

Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports has defended its plan to host the world-renowned Tomorrowland music festival, clarifying the project’s budget and dismissing a growing public backlash.
The ministry confirms a 1.65 billion baht investment into the festival, which it claims will generate more than 12 billion baht in economic value.
The government has faced criticism on social media for approving the large budget, with some drawing comparisons between the festival’s cost and the funding allocated for soldiers and their families.
In a press conference recently, Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister for Tourism and Sports, addressed the controversy directly.
"I want to confirm that these reports are a distortion of the facts and are an attempt to incite misunderstanding, aimed at attacking the Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture during a sensitive time for the country," he stated. "This serves no benefit to the nation whatsoever."
Sorawong clarified the ministry's position with several key points:
The minister also confirmed that the government has already set aside a separate budget to "honorably compensate" the families of those affected by recent events on the Thai-Cambodian border.
He assured the public that all government spending would be managed with the "utmost appropriateness and cost-effectiveness."
Thapanee Kiatpaibool, the governor of TAT, reiterated the festival's benefits, citing a feasibility study from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).
According to the study, the five-year festival series (2026-2030) could generate a total economic impact of over 21 billion baht and create significant domestic employment.
"Tomorrowland has a high potential to promote 'Brand Thailand' on the global stage," Thapanee said. "This is a historic step for Thailand in driving our tourism industry to a global level."