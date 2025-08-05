Ministry Clarifies Tomorrowland Budget, Dismisses Comparisons to Military Aid

Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports has defended its plan to host the world-renowned Tomorrowland music festival, clarifying the project’s budget and dismissing a growing public backlash.

The ministry confirms a 1.65 billion baht investment into the festival, which it claims will generate more than 12 billion baht in economic value.

The government has faced criticism on social media for approving the large budget, with some drawing comparisons between the festival’s cost and the funding allocated for soldiers and their families.

In a press conference recently, Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister for Tourism and Sports, addressed the controversy directly.