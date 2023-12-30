BTS Green Line and Gold Line to run until 2am on January 1

Kharom was quoting an announcement by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc and Krungthep Thanakom Ltd, operators of the BTS Skytrain, which said that the extension of service hours applied to the Green Line, covering Sukhumvit and Silom routes, and the Gold Line monorail.

He said the last BTS train will leave the starting stations of each route at 2am on January 1, and will leave Siam station to all stations at 2.24am. Passengers can check the train timetable at the application THE SKYTRAINs or at ticket booths.

Kharom added that the park and ride facility at Mo Chit BTS station will also be open 24 hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year Day.

The spokesman added that in order to facilitate travel during the New Year holidays, Airports of Thailand (AOT) will waive parking fees at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports from midnight of December 29 to midnight of January 1.

Free parking will be available at Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Zone C, with a capacity of 718 cars, and Don Mueang Airport’s warehouse two- and five-storey parking building, with a capacity of 250 cars. Both airports provide free shuttle bus service to passenger terminals.

Meanwhile, the parking lot at the head office of Phuket Airport will be free during this period, but with no shuttle bus service.