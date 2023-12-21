BTS accepts WeChat Pay as payment option for tickets

WeChat Pay is now accepted at every ticket vending machine across all 68 stations on the BTS Dark and Light Green Lines, as well as the four stations on the Gold Line, according to Bangkok Mass Transit System Pcl, the operator of BTS Skytrain.

The payment will be made using “Rabbit Gateway”, an electronic payment system managed by Rabbit LINE Pay.

During the launch, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said that the initiative reflects the confidence of Chinese businesses in Thailand's tourism sector, adding that the Thai government also places high priority on ensuring the security of Chinese visitors to the country.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the country expects to welcome at least 8.5 million Chinese tourists by the end of next year, up from 3.5 million this year, with income expected to reach 400 billion baht.