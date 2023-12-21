BTS accepts WeChat Pay as payment option for tickets
Chinese travellers could now find visiting Bangkok more convenient, as the BTS Skytrain — the city’s major transportation system — now accepts Chinese "WeChat Pay" as an alternative payment option.
WeChat Pay is now accepted at every ticket vending machine across all 68 stations on the BTS Dark and Light Green Lines, as well as the four stations on the Gold Line, according to Bangkok Mass Transit System Pcl, the operator of BTS Skytrain.
The payment will be made using “Rabbit Gateway”, an electronic payment system managed by Rabbit LINE Pay.
During the launch, Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said that the initiative reflects the confidence of Chinese businesses in Thailand's tourism sector, adding that the Thai government also places high priority on ensuring the security of Chinese visitors to the country.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the country expects to welcome at least 8.5 million Chinese tourists by the end of next year, up from 3.5 million this year, with income expected to reach 400 billion baht.
The tourism agency also revealed that there was a strong likelihood of an increase in Chinese travellers to Thailand soon, given the significant growth in flight bookings for January and February of 2024.
Chinese travellers were among the first nationalities granted visa exemption, and this policy will last until February next year. The government hopes that this initiative will help boost the number of arrivals.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool earlier said the Thai government aimed to generate 3.5 trillion baht in revenue from the tourism sector: 2.5 trillion from foreign travellers and 1 trillion from domestic travellers.
Thapanee added that the goal would be achieved through five main strategies: revamping the country's image, penetrating new markets, establishing more partnerships on the global stage, enhancing land connectivity to the country, and promoting Thailand through digital content advertising.