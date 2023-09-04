Line Man Wongnai acquires e-payments firm Rabbit Line Pay to strengthen its eco-system

Yod Chinsupakul, the chief executive officer of Line Man Wongnai, announced the acquisition of Rabbit Line Pay Co (RLP), an integrated online and offline payment platform, during a press conference on Monday.

He said the objective was to bring RLP payment services closer to the Line ecosystem, which includes Line Man, Line Shopping, Line App, and Wongnai's merchant network.

The new ownership structure will accelerate innovation in RLP and create a more seamless experience within Line Man Wongnai's services as well as the broader Line ecosystem.

Previously, RLP was a partnership between three companies: Line, BTS, and Advanced Info Services. However, Line Man Wongnai recently decided to purchase RLP shares from the two shareholders.

"The shift in ownership is part of Line Man Wongnai's strategic goal to ensure that Rabbit Line Pay's strategy is fully aligned with the Line ecosystem," Yod explained.

He explained that the company had taken the step as it sees promising growth in e-payment services with the growing digital economy. As a result, having their own online payment system would allow them to provide better services with a more seamless experience, he said.

"We want to be the strongest player in this industry. This means that all Line services must seamlessly connect with one another and provide a comprehensive transaction or online payment solution with a single platform,” Yod said.

He insisted that the change in ownership structure would have no effect on RLP users. They can continue to use RLP payment services through existing channels, such as the BTS Skytrain ticketing system and AIS's bill payment services.

He said that RLP had a long history of serving Thai e-payment users through a variety of online and offline payment channels.