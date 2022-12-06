Bangkok Skytrain, Gold Line fares to rise by 1 baht from New Year’s Day
Rides on the Gold Line feeder train between BTS Silom Line and Iconsiam shopping mall will cost 1 baht more from New Year’s Day.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the operator Krungthep Thanakom (KT) announced that the fare from Krung Thonburi to Klong San station will rise from 15 baht to 16 baht from January 1.
Senior citizens and war veterans, however, will continue paying 8 baht, while children below the height of 90 centimetres and the disabled will still get free rides.
KT is the business arm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Also late last month, the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) announced that fares on the Sukhumvit (Mo Chit to On Nut) and Silom (National Stadium to Wong Wian Yai) BTS Skytrain lines will rise by 1-3 baht from January 1.
The basic fare for a one-station journey will cost 17 baht instead of 16, while the maximum fare – eight stations or more – will go up from 44 baht to 47 baht.
One-day passes will also cost 150 baht, up from 140 baht, from January 1. However, senior citizens will continue receiving special discounted fares.
