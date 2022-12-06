Bangkok Skytrain, Gold Line fares to rise by 1 baht from New Year’s Day

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the operator Krungthep Thanakom (KT) announced that the fare from Krung Thonburi to Klong San station will rise from 15 baht to 16 baht from January 1.

Senior citizens and war veterans, however, will continue paying 8 baht, while children below the height of 90 centimetres and the disabled will still get free rides.

KT is the business arm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.