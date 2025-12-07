Police chief orders urgent evacuation in four Thai–Cambodian border provinces

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

  • Thailand's National Police Chief has ordered an urgent evacuation for residents in four provinces along the Thai–Cambodian border.
  • The order was prompted by an exchange of fire between Thai and Cambodian forces, with the situation assessed as volatile and at risk of escalation.
  • The affected provinces are Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Police units have been instructed to assist the army, ensure the safety of civilians and property, and manage traffic to facilitate the evacuation.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyot Thepchamnong, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and spokesperson for the force, said Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, had issued urgent instructions for police stations in four border provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani—to assist in evacuating residents to safe areas.

The order followed significant developments along the Thai–Cambodian border on Sunday afternoon, when Cambodian forces opened fire in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area. Thai forces returned fire in line with standard rules of engagement.

The Second Army Area assessed that the situation remained volatile, with a risk of escalation, and therefore advised residents in affected border communities to evacuate.

The police spokesperson said the National Police Chief had directed all units, particularly the border patrol police and provincial police in the four provinces, to maintain full operational readiness. 

They were instructed to support the army immediately upon request in missions to safeguard national sovereignty. 

At the same time, officers were ordered to implement rear-area protection plans, ensure the safety of lives and property, and manage local traffic to facilitate both military operations and civilian movement.

 

