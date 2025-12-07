Police chief orders urgent evacuation in four Thai–Cambodian border provinces

Pol Lt Gen Yingyot Thepchamnong, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police and spokesperson for the force, said Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, had issued urgent instructions for police stations in four border provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani—to assist in evacuating residents to safe areas.

The order followed significant developments along the Thai–Cambodian border on Sunday afternoon, when Cambodian forces opened fire in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area. Thai forces returned fire in line with standard rules of engagement.