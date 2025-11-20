Thailand accelerates Vision 2030 links, unlocking opportunities in Saudi market

Thai businesses are receiving a major boost in their push to expand into the Middle East following the TME Forum: Thailand–Saudi Bridge, held under the theme “Vision 2030 and Opportunities for Thai Businesses in Saudi Arabia” at the Al Meroz Hotel in Bangkok on Wednesday (November 19).

The event opened fresh economic perspectives and trade and investment avenues, with experts and industry leaders stressing that the revival of Thai–Saudi relations marks a “golden opportunity” that Thais should not overlook.

Saudi Arabia emerges as a top-tier target market

Darm Boontham, Thailand’s Ambassador to Riyadh and Honorary Chair of the Thai Middle East (TME) Programme, opened the forum by emphasising that the Thai government has designated Saudi Arabia as one of its ten priority countries for trade and investment.

He noted that the kingdom is the largest market in the region, with high purchasing power and strong growth potential.

Independent scholar Nitiphumthanat Ming-rujiralai observed that with traditional markets such as Europe and China slowing, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has become a “distinct economic arena” with substantial commercial capacity. He added that the restoration of Thai–Saudi relations three years ago represents a pivotal opportunity.