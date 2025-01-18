Thailand and Saudi Arabia deepen trade ties, explore free trade pact

Thailand and Saudi Arabia have made significant strides in strengthening their bilateral trade relations, with both countries exploring opportunities to further enhance economic cooperation.

This was revealed by Dr Nalinee Thavisin, Thai Trade Representative, following a meeting with her Saudi counterpart.

Since the resumption of diplomatic relations in 2022, bilateral trade between the two nations has surged by over 30%. The establishment of a Thai Board of Investment office in Riyadh underscores Thailand's commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and attracting investments from the Kingdom.



