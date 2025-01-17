Thai Industry Minister holds talks with Saudi Arabia to boost trade, investment

The Ministry of Industry is drafting a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia to facilitate market access, encourage joint investments, and promote knowledge exchange in regulations and technology transfer. The agreement also aims to address technical trade barriers, enhancing the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs and enabling them to expand their presence in the Middle Eastern markets.

On the same day, Ekanat held bilateral talks with Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, at the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia (MISA). The discussions focused on enhancing trade and investment between the two nations and exchanging updates on initiatives to promote investment from Thai and Saudi investors, particularly in the food, agriculture, fertilizer, and chemical industries.

The minister emphasized the growth potential of Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) industry, which aims to meet domestic demand and export to the ASEAN region, a significant market. This development will drive increased demand for minerals and mineral-based technology products. Saudi Arabia expressed its willingness to support trade with Thailand to facilitate this growth.