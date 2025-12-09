DDPM issues flash flood and high-wave alert for 9 provinces from December 11–16

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned residents in nine provinces to brace for flash floods, run-off and strong waves between December 11–16, 2025, following a weather alert from the Thai Meteorological Department.

On December 9, DDPM said eight southern provinces – Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the Central region should be on heightened alert for flash floods, mountain run-off and urban flooding during this period.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat, authorities also warned of strong winds and high waves, and ordered local teams to be on standby with heavy machinery in high-risk areas to respond quickly if disasters occur, especially in locations that frequently flood.

For coastal areas under a strong wind and wave warning, officials have been told to warn residents and tourists not to swim at beaches, work with relevant agencies to issue advisories for marine traffic, and urge all boats to proceed with caution, with small boats in the lower Gulf advised not to leave shore.