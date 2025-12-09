DDPM issues flash flood and high-wave alert for 9 provinces from December 11–16

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned residents in nine provinces to brace for flash floods, run-off and strong waves between December 11–16, 2025, following a weather alert from the Thai Meteorological Department.
On December 9, DDPM said eight southern provinces – Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the Central region should be on heightened alert for flash floods, mountain run-off and urban flooding during this period.
In Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat, authorities also warned of strong winds and high waves, and ordered local teams to be on standby with heavy machinery in high-risk areas to respond quickly if disasters occur, especially in locations that frequently flood.
For coastal areas under a strong wind and wave warning, officials have been told to warn residents and tourists not to swim at beaches, work with relevant agencies to issue advisories for marine traffic, and urge all boats to proceed with caution, with small boats in the lower Gulf advised not to leave shore.
DDPM, acting as the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre, said the warning follows TMD Weather Advisory No.1 (374/2568), which forecasts:
December 11–12 – Increased rain and heavy rain in many areas of the South, especially Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon, and very heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, due to an easterly wave moving over the region.
December 13–16 – Continued heavy rain in many areas of the lower South, particularly Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, as the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South strengthens.
Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 2–3 metres, rising to over 3 metres in thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf, waves will be about 2 metres, and in the Andaman Sea, offshore waves are expected to exceed 2 metres, and more in thunderstorm zones.
Areas under flash flood / run-off / urban flooding watch
Areas under strong wind and wave watch (South)
DPM has instructed Prachuap Khiri Khan and the eight southern provinces, along with regional disaster centres in Prachuap Khiri Khan (Region 4), Surat Thani (Region 11) and Songkhla (Region 12), to closely monitor weather, rainfall and water levels, and to pre-position response teams and machinery in at-risk areas 24/7. Temporary shelters should be prepared and the public kept updated with official weather and warning information.
People in at-risk areas are urged to follow official advisories strictly, prepare to move to safe locations if needed, and monitor updates via: