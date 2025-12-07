High tides put 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding, says DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has listed 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding as seawater surges inland, flooding roads and making travel difficult in parts of Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and the South.

In its disaster risk update for Sunday, December 7, the DDPM reported that many areas remain under close watch for riverbank overflow and stagnant floodwater, particularly in the North and Central regions.

Provinces on alert include Phitsanulok, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.