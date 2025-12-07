High tides put 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding, says DDPM

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

DDPM lists 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding as seawater surges inland, flooding roads and disrupting travel in Bangkok, its outskirts and the South.

  • Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has warned that 23 provinces are at risk of coastal flooding.
  • The threat is caused by high tides pushing seawater inland, which is expected to flood roads and low-lying communities.
  • The affected provinces are located along the coasts of both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.
  • Residents in at-risk areas have been advised to follow official warnings and prepare by moving belongings to higher ground.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has listed 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding as seawater surges inland, flooding roads and making travel difficult in parts of Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and the South.

In its disaster risk update for Sunday, December 7, the DDPM reported that many areas remain under close watch for riverbank overflow and stagnant floodwater, particularly in the North and Central regions.

Provinces on alert include Phitsanulok, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.

 

High tides put 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding, says DDPM

At the same time, the DDPM has warned of high tides in river mouths and low-lying coastal plains, which could lead to seawater spilling into low-lying communities along both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coasts. 

The warning covers 23 provinces: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

High tides put 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding, says DDPM

The DDPM has urged residents in at-risk areas to closely follow official warnings, prepare to move belongings to higher ground, and take extra care when travelling on flooded roads or in riverside and coastal communities.

If an emergency occurs, people can call the DDPM hotline on 1784 at any time, 24 hours a day.

High tides put 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding, says DDPM

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy