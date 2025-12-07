High tides put 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding, says DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has listed 23 provinces at risk of coastal flooding as seawater surges inland, flooding roads and making travel difficult in parts of Bangkok, its surrounding provinces and the South.
In its disaster risk update for Sunday, December 7, the DDPM reported that many areas remain under close watch for riverbank overflow and stagnant floodwater, particularly in the North and Central regions.
Provinces on alert include Phitsanulok, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.
At the same time, the DDPM has warned of high tides in river mouths and low-lying coastal plains, which could lead to seawater spilling into low-lying communities along both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coasts.
The warning covers 23 provinces: Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The DDPM has urged residents in at-risk areas to closely follow official warnings, prepare to move belongings to higher ground, and take extra care when travelling on flooded roads or in riverside and coastal communities.
If an emergency occurs, people can call the DDPM hotline on 1784 at any time, 24 hours a day.