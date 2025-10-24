Thanakorn sets up committee to probe release of 41,635 seized steel rods

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Minister of Industry, discussed the release of steel products from Xin Ke Yuan Steel, which occurred during the previous government, before he officially took office on September 19, 2025.

Thanakorn emphasized that any decisions made before his official appointment fell under the previous administration's responsibilities. The controversy stemmed from a December 18, 2024, fire at a Rayong factory, which led to an investigation and seizure of steel products by authorities.

The seized steel rods were divided into two groups: one with 2,690 rods, which failed to meet standards and remain under investigation; and the other, 41,635 rods, which passed the tests and were released in two phases: 16,950 rods on September 12, 2025, and 24,685 rods on September 30, 2025.