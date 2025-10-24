Thanakorn sets up committee to probe release of 41,635 seized steel rods

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the Minister of Industry, discussed the release of steel products from Xin Ke Yuan Steel, which occurred during the previous government, before he officially took office on September 19, 2025.
Thanakorn emphasized that any decisions made before his official appointment fell under the previous administration's responsibilities. The controversy stemmed from a December 18, 2024, fire at a Rayong factory, which led to an investigation and seizure of steel products by authorities.
The seized steel rods were divided into two groups: one with 2,690 rods, which failed to meet standards and remain under investigation; and the other, 41,635 rods, which passed the tests and were released in two phases: 16,950 rods on September 12, 2025, and 24,685 rods on September 30, 2025.
Thanakorn further stated that every step of the process has been technically reviewed by specialised agencies, such as the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand (ISIT), which is responsible for providing testing and analysis of metals according to standards to ensure the accuracy and compliance of product quality with scientific principles.
The release of seized products in this case was carried out only for those that passed or met the inspection criteria, to ensure fairness to companies conducting business ethically. This follows the principle of not violating the rights of operators if the products comply with the standards.
However, the Ministry of Industry will continue its crackdown on illegal steel and substandard products. At the same time, it will ensure fairness for all businesses operating in accordance with the law, aiming to build confidence in the industry and protect public safety to the highest degree.
"To ensure complete transparency and fairness for all parties, and to guarantee public confidence, a committee will be established to thoroughly investigate this matter," Thanakorn concluded.