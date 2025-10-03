The steel industry associations argue that setting proper rebar quality standards is crucial for the structural integrity of buildings and other constructions. They stress the importance of regulating rebar production to ensure safety, as it is essential for protecting lives and property.

Producing rebar to meet the IF standards requires meticulous care in selecting clean scrap metal free of contaminants. This is because IF has limitations in eliminating impurities such as phosphorus, sulfur, and boron, which need to be controlled within the standard limits.

Additionally, improper chemical composition can affect mechanical properties, causing the rebar to fail to meet strength requirements.

The IF process uses electrical induction for melting, which does not allow for oxygen or slag formation, limiting its ability to purify the metal. As a result, scrap metal containing impurities must be carefully selected, and the chemical composition must be accurately controlled during the melting process to meet the required specifications.