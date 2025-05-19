BOI ends solar panel, steel incentives to tackle oversupply

On Monday, BOI secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi stated that the initiative aims to enhance the capabilities of Thai entrepreneurs to adapt to the modern global landscape.
The strategy is designed to strengthen the competitiveness of Thai SMEs, maintain economic stability amid market fluctuations, and reduce risks stemming from US trade policies. Additionally, it seeks to integrate Thai businesses into global supply chains.
The four key measures include:
Additionally, BOI has commissioned a study, in collaboration with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), to explore measures for increasing domestic value creation and foreign investment partnerships.
The study aims to encourage international firms to collaborate with Thai entrepreneurs and expand business opportunities, particularly in industries vital to global supply chain integration, Narit added.