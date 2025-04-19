BOI boosts clean energy investment in Thailand to over THB560 billion in 10 years

The shift in U.S. clean energy policy under President Donald Trump, including the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, has impacted clean energy investment and policy implementation in the U.S., as well as global greenhouse gas reduction targets.

However, major economies such as the EU, UK, and China continue to prioritize clean energy. Trade barriers like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) are being implemented and must be closely monitored by Thailand.

Meanwhile, U.S. tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon remain committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions due to the competitive global market. Analysts believe Trump's anti-clean-energy stance may not significantly affect global clean energy investment trends, as the world remains focused on combating climate change and its intensifying impacts.