Bhutan’s National Day 2025: Celebrating Unity and the Growing Bond with Thailand

In 2025, as Bhutan honours its legacy, relations with fellow Buddhist monarchy Thailand are enjoying renewed warmth and strategic deepening.



What is Bhutan National Day?

On December 17, 1907, Ugyen Wangchuck was unanimously crowned as the first Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King) at Punakha Dzong, unifying Bhutan’s previously fragmented principalities under one monarchy.

The date became a national holiday and is celebrated annually as a symbol of national unity, identity and reverence for the monarchy.

Festivities typically include a national address by the king, raising the Bhutanese flag, processions honouring the first Druk Gyalpo, cultural performances, parades and community events across the country — especially in the capital, Thimphu.

The 2024 celebration (the 117th) was described as a “celebration of unity, vision and progress,” reflecting on the sacrifices of past monarchs while looking toward the future.

This year, Bhutanese citizens and friends abroad once again unite to honour a tradition that has shaped the nation’s identity — pride, stability and continuity under the Wangchuck dynasty.