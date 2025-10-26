King Jigme of Bhutan lights a thousand butterlamps to honour Queen Sirikit

His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan, His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo (former King of Bhutan), Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen (Queen Jetsun Pema), and Her Majesty Gyalyum Tshering Yangdoen Wangchuck (Queen Mother) On Saturday (October 25, 2025), offered prayers and lit one thousand butterlamps at the Grand Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in memory of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand.

Grand Kuenrey is a prominent hall within Tashichhodzong, a fortress and monastery located in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Tashichhodzong is the seat of the government and houses the office of the King of Bhutan as well as the main monastic body.

They were joined by the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and Thai citizens living in Bhutan to pay their respects to the late Queen Sirikit.