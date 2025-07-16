House rejects amnesty bills from People’s Party, accepts three other drafts

MP Korawee of the opposition Bhumjaithai shared his sympathy for those facing lese majeste charges but warned that granting amnesty to such offenders could lead to further social divisions. He also noted that those convicted under Article 112 could seek royal pardons or clemency.

People’s Party response and vote breakdown

Yingcheep Atchanon, one of 36,723 voters who sponsored the civil sector’s amnesty bill, argued that many individuals charged with violating Article 112 did not actually commit any wrongdoing. He pointed out that political party bills sought amnesty for individuals who committed violent acts, such as seizing government buildings, and argued it would be a double standard if the House pardoned such crimes but excluded those charged under Article 112.

People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan said she received messages from MPs of other parties who expressed concerns about voting for the People’s Party draft, fearing prosecution or party dissolution. She suggested that MPs abstain from voting instead of voting against the bill.

Voting results

The bills were voted on as follows: