House rejects amnesty bills from People’s Party, accepts three other drafts

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected two amnesty bills proposed by the People’s Party and a group of 36,723 voters but passed three other bills from two coalition parties and the opposition Bhumjaithai Party.
After a heated debate, the House voted to accept in principle three amnesty bills sponsored by Kla Tham party-list MP Preeda Boonploeng, United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) MP Wichai Sudsawat, and opposition Bhumjaithai Party MP Korawee Prissanananthakul. However, the People’s Party’s bill and a draft sponsored by civil society, were rejected.
Following the vote, the House established a special committee to vet and merge the three accepted bills into one draft. This draft will then be sent back to the House for the second and third readings. The vetting panel will include Korkaew Pikulthong and Natthawut Saikua, representing the ruling Pheu Thai, as well as ML Supakit Charoonroj, Gothom Araya, and Chaithawat Tulathon, representing the opposition People’s Party.
Before the vote, sponsors of the bills addressed the House to seek support. UTNP’s Wichai clarified that his party’s bill was not aimed at helping leaders of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee. He emphasized that while some parts of the bill might displease certain political parties, it would help Thailand move forward in a democratic system. However, Wichai made it clear that the UTNP would not vote for any bill that sought amnesty for offenders of Article 112 or lese majeste laws.
MP Korawee of the opposition Bhumjaithai shared his sympathy for those facing lese majeste charges but warned that granting amnesty to such offenders could lead to further social divisions. He also noted that those convicted under Article 112 could seek royal pardons or clemency.
People’s Party response and vote breakdown
Yingcheep Atchanon, one of 36,723 voters who sponsored the civil sector’s amnesty bill, argued that many individuals charged with violating Article 112 did not actually commit any wrongdoing. He pointed out that political party bills sought amnesty for individuals who committed violent acts, such as seizing government buildings, and argued it would be a double standard if the House pardoned such crimes but excluded those charged under Article 112.
People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan said she received messages from MPs of other parties who expressed concerns about voting for the People’s Party draft, fearing prosecution or party dissolution. She suggested that MPs abstain from voting instead of voting against the bill.
The bills were voted on as follows: