Thailand Secures Landmark Deal to Host Tomorrowland Festival

The Thai government has given the green light to a landmark five-year deal to host the world-famous Tomorrowland music festival, with a budget of 2 billion baht approved to support the event.

The festival, a global phenomenon in electronic dance music, will take place at Wisdom Valley in Chonburi province, marking the first time the event has been held in Asia. The inaugural festival is scheduled for late 2026.

According to Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, the cabinet has approved the budget for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to facilitate the event from 2026 to 2030.

The Ministry of Public Health, the National Economic and Social Development Council, and the Eastern Economic Corridor have all pledged their support.

The first year of the festival will receive a budget of 10 million Euros (approximately 400 million baht), drawn from the government’s central fund. For the subsequent four years, the government will allocate 10 million Euros annually.

The event, which has been highly sought after by numerous countries worldwide, is expected to attract over a million domestic and international tourists over the five-year period.

Minister Sorawong stated that the festival is projected to generate more than 12 billion baht in economic activity.

The festival will be managed by VR One World (Thailand), a new joint venture between the Thai company One Asia Ventures Co., Ltd., and the Belgian-based Tomorrowland International, the official copyright holder.

The total estimated cost for the five years is 8.881 billion baht, with the bulk of the funding coming from the private sector.