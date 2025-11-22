Cabinet greenlights four new special economic corridors to host top global universities

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025
Cabinet approves four new special economic corridors for establishing top-ranked foreign universities, aiming to boost talent and strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has estimated workforce demand in the area between 2019–2023 at 475,688 positions, based on the needs of each target industry in the promotion plan. These vary in both the number of personnel and required academic levels.

For example, the robotics industry needs a total of 37,526 positions, comprising:

  • 21,885 vocational graduates
  • 14,277 bachelor-degree graduates
  • 1,364 master’s and doctoral graduates

When assessed in line with global development trends, it becomes clear that Thailand must significantly strengthen both the quantity and capability of its workforce within multiple economic zones — and that the most important role must rest with educational institutions.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed that the Cabinet approved the proposal from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) as follows:

1. Approved the designation of four additional special economic zones for hosting high-potential foreign higher-education institutions, namely:

  • Northern Economic Corridor
  • Northeastern Economic Corridor
  • Central–Western Economic Corridor
  • Southern Economic Corridor

These zones will be additional areas for establishing educational institutions, consistent with the Cabinet resolution of September 20, 2022, which had previously approved these four corridors as special economic areas (in addition to the original EEC).

2. Approved the review of the Cabinet resolution dated October 17, 2017

This resolution concerned the criteria, models, methods and conditions for operating foreign higher-education institutions. The review ensures alignment with current conditions and legal frameworks—for example:

  • Institutions must be accredited in their fields based on rankings such as QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), THE (Times Higher Education), or other agencies designated by the Committee for the Development of High-Potential International Higher-Education Institutions.
  • The ranking in the relevant academic field must be higher than that of Thai universities in the same field.
  • Institutions must submit a student-intake plan with appropriate ratios of Thai to international students.
  • All applications must be submitted with required documentation to the Sub-Committee on the Operation of Foreign Higher-Education Institutions.

3. Acknowledged MHESI’s operational framework

This forms part of the proposal to drive higher education toward becoming a regional hub for international tertiary education, with the following aims:

  1. Promote the policy of “higher-education operations by foreign institutions” through partnerships with Thai universities and/or the Thai private sector.
  2. Upgrade the national higher-education system to international recognition and position Thailand as a regional education destination.

Background on special economic zones under the Prime Minister’s Office regulation on SEZ development (2021)

Special economic zones are divided into two key categories:

1. The four regional economic corridors (established in 2021):

  • NEC – Northern Economic Corridor (Creative LANNA)
  • NeEC – Northeastern Economic Corridor (Bio-economy)
  • CWEC – Central–Western Economic Corridor
  • SEC – Southern Economic Corridor

2. Ten border special economic development zones:

Tak, Chiang Rai, Kanchanaburi, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sa Kaeo, Trat, Songkhla and Narathiwat.

In addition, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is governed under the EEC Act (2018).

Existing foreign higher-education collaborations in the EEC

  • Amata University + National Taiwan University
    Offering the Intelligent Manufacturing System engineering programme focused on robotics and automated automotive production.
  • CMU–Thailand (Carnegie Mellon University + KMITL)
    Offering information and computer-science programmes.
  • AIHM (Asian Institute of Hospitality Management) in academic association with Les Roches
    Founded by Minor Hotels and partnered with the world-leading Les Roches institution; offering the BBA in Global Hospitality Management.
World university rankings (THE 2025)

Top three universities globally:

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  3. Harvard University

Ranking criteria cover: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.

Thai universities in THE 2025 rankings:

  • Chulalongkorn University: 601–800
  • Mahidol University: 601–800
  • King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi: 801–1000
  • Chiang Mai University: 1001–1200
  • Khon Kaen University: 1001–1200
  • King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok: 1201–1500
  • Mae Fah Luang University: 1201–1500
Education as the foundation of Thailand’s economic restructuring

Strengthening Thailand’s education system and workforce quality is central to achieving the country’s long-term economic potential.

With slow economic growth and rapid demographic decline, upskilling and improving human capital is seen as the most viable pathway for Thailand to continue developing in line with global standards.

