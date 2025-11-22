Cabinet greenlights four new special economic corridors to host top global universities

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has estimated workforce demand in the area between 2019–2023 at 475,688 positions, based on the needs of each target industry in the promotion plan. These vary in both the number of personnel and required academic levels.
For example, the robotics industry needs a total of 37,526 positions, comprising:
When assessed in line with global development trends, it becomes clear that Thailand must significantly strengthen both the quantity and capability of its workforce within multiple economic zones — and that the most important role must rest with educational institutions.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed that the Cabinet approved the proposal from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) as follows:
1. Approved the designation of four additional special economic zones for hosting high-potential foreign higher-education institutions, namely:
These zones will be additional areas for establishing educational institutions, consistent with the Cabinet resolution of September 20, 2022, which had previously approved these four corridors as special economic areas (in addition to the original EEC).
2. Approved the review of the Cabinet resolution dated October 17, 2017
This resolution concerned the criteria, models, methods and conditions for operating foreign higher-education institutions. The review ensures alignment with current conditions and legal frameworks—for example:
This forms part of the proposal to drive higher education toward becoming a regional hub for international tertiary education, with the following aims:
Background on special economic zones under the Prime Minister’s Office regulation on SEZ development (2021)
1. The four regional economic corridors (established in 2021):
2. Ten border special economic development zones:
Tak, Chiang Rai, Kanchanaburi, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sa Kaeo, Trat, Songkhla and Narathiwat.
In addition, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) is governed under the EEC Act (2018).
Existing foreign higher-education collaborations in the EEC
Top three universities globally:
Ranking criteria cover: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry income and international outlook.
Thai universities in THE 2025 rankings:
Strengthening Thailand’s education system and workforce quality is central to achieving the country’s long-term economic potential.
With slow economic growth and rapid demographic decline, upskilling and improving human capital is seen as the most viable pathway for Thailand to continue developing in line with global standards.