Cabinet greenlights four new special economic corridors to host top global universities

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has estimated workforce demand in the area between 2019–2023 at 475,688 positions, based on the needs of each target industry in the promotion plan. These vary in both the number of personnel and required academic levels.



For example, the robotics industry needs a total of 37,526 positions, comprising:

21,885 vocational graduates

14,277 bachelor-degree graduates

1,364 master’s and doctoral graduates

When assessed in line with global development trends, it becomes clear that Thailand must significantly strengthen both the quantity and capability of its workforce within multiple economic zones — and that the most important role must rest with educational institutions.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat revealed that the Cabinet approved the proposal from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) as follows:

1. Approved the designation of four additional special economic zones for hosting high-potential foreign higher-education institutions, namely:

Northern Economic Corridor

Northeastern Economic Corridor

Central–Western Economic Corridor

Southern Economic Corridor

These zones will be additional areas for establishing educational institutions, consistent with the Cabinet resolution of September 20, 2022, which had previously approved these four corridors as special economic areas (in addition to the original EEC).