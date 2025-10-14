Thai University Partners with US Professor on Future Skills for the AI Age

Chulalongkorn University (Chula), through its Center for Learning Innovation and in collaboration with Coursera for Campus, recently hosted its 5th President’s Distinguished Speakers event, featuring a lecture on the crucial role of human purpose in the face of rapid technological change.

The event, held on October 6, 2025, was opened by University President, Professor Dr Wilert Puriwat.

The keynote address, titled “Purpose-Driven Learning: The Human Foundation for Flourishing in an AI-Powered Economy,” was delivered by Dr Victor Strecher.

Dr Strecher, a pioneering professor from the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, is a renowned behavioural scientist and author.

He is perhaps best known as the creator of the popular Coursera online course, “Finding Purpose and Meaning in Life,” which was ranked by Inc. magazine as the 4th best online course globally in 2020.

Addressing a packed auditorium of faculty, staff, and students, Dr Strecher outlined how purpose-driven learning serves as a vital foundation for building resilience, achieving high performance, and fostering general well-being in the AI era.

He stressed that humans need more than just energy and skills; they need a clear purpose in life to act as a directional compass.