21 Thai universities ranked among world’s best in THE WUR 2026

Times Higher Education has announced the results of its World University Rankings 2026 (THE WUR 2026), with 21 Thai universities making the list.
Chulalongkorn University topped among Thai institutions, followed by Mahidol University, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), and Chiang Mai University — signalling Thailand’s growing academic presence on the global stage.
The THE WUR 2026 assessed 2,191 universities across 115 countries. For Thailand, the inclusion of 21 institutions marked a significant achievement.
THE evaluated universities based on five key indicators:
Thailand’s universities making the list
While the results reflect the improving capabilities of Thai universities, questions remain about their readiness to compete with global academic powerhouses. Challenges such as research quality, internationalisation, and long-term funding continue to shape the path toward global competitiveness.