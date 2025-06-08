Japanese universities step up support for students after Harvard ban

According to The Japan Times, the education ministry and the Japan Student Services Organisation stated on Friday that the eligibility criteria for support and the extent of assistance vary between universities.

Tohoku University has confirmed that it will accept undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled at US institutions who are facing difficulties continuing their studies due to the ban imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

These students will be admitted to the national university in northeastern Japan as non-degree students and will not be required to pay tuition or enrolment fees.