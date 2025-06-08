Japanese universities step up support for students after Harvard ban

According to The Japan Times, the education ministry and the Japan Student Services Organisation stated on Friday that the eligibility criteria for support and the extent of assistance vary between universities.
Tohoku University has confirmed that it will accept undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled at US institutions who are facing difficulties continuing their studies due to the ban imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration.
These students will be admitted to the national university in northeastern Japan as non-degree students and will not be required to pay tuition or enrolment fees.
Many Japanese universities have pledged to accept affected students as regular students or occasional non-regular students, regardless of their nationality or current place of study.
Some institutions have also announced that such students will be exempt from tuition fees and provided with accommodation in university dormitories.
According to the student services organisation, five other universities were still considering support measures as of Friday. Further updates on available assistance will be provided in due course.