5 Thai universities ranked worldwide for sustainability

Nowadays, universities serve not only as educational institutions supplying the labour market, but also as intellectual pillars of society. Their roles extend far beyond academics to driving sustainable change in environmental, social, economic and global dimensions.

This year, Thai universities have once again demonstrated their international standing through the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025.

Out of more than 2,500 universities worldwide assessed in this year’s rankings, CU and CMU jointly secured 44th place globally.

What are the THE Impact Rankings?

The THE Impact Rankings go beyond evaluating teaching quality and academic reputation. They assess performance across four key dimensions aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

Research – Contributions to knowledge and innovation related to sustainable development

Stewardship – Sustainable management of resources and governance

Outreach – Engagement with global and local communities

Teaching – Education that builds knowledge, skills, and awareness around the SDGs

Universities are assessed based on their efforts across the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, which span topics from poverty, health, and education to innovation and global partnerships.