5 Thai universities ranked worldwide for sustainability

Nowadays, universities serve not only as educational institutions supplying the labour market, but also as intellectual pillars of society. Their roles extend far beyond academics to driving sustainable change in environmental, social, economic and global dimensions.
This year, Thai universities have once again demonstrated their international standing through the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025.
Out of more than 2,500 universities worldwide assessed in this year’s rankings, CU and CMU jointly secured 44th place globally.
What are the THE Impact Rankings?
The THE Impact Rankings go beyond evaluating teaching quality and academic reputation. They assess performance across four key dimensions aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):
Universities are assessed based on their efforts across the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, which span topics from poverty, health, and education to innovation and global partnerships.
CU and CMU lead Thai universities in sustainability
Despite differences in size, geography, and institutional focus, both CU and CMU have proven capable of advancing the SDGs across multiple dimensions.
CMU performed particularly well in SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, earning 94.2 points. It also showed strong leadership in SDG 5: Gender Equality and SDG 4: Quality Education, underlining CMU’s commitment to impactful, real-world change.
CU earned 99.7 points in SDG 9, confirming its leading role in innovation and infrastructure. It also made significant strides in SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth.
Both universities also excelled in SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals, reflecting their strong global networks and commitment to international cooperation.
Three more Thai universities in the global Top 100
Mahidol University (MU) is ranked joint 64th with an overall score of 91.3, with strong results in:
Thammasat University (TU) also ranks joint 64th with a score of 91.3, with standout achievements in:
WU ranks joint 93rd (alongside the University of Bucharest in Romania), with an average score of 89.7. Its key performances include:
Remarkably, Walailak University achieved the No.1 ranking globally in SDG 5 (Gender Equality). This marks the first time the university has broken into the Top 100, climbing from the 101–200 range last year to 93rd globally in 2025.
Australia dominates global top 5
Australian universities continued their dominance in the sustainability rankings, with three institutions in the global top 5:
Western Sydney University (Australia) – 1st
Score: 98.7, with outstanding performance in SDG 15 (Life on Land) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production)
University of Manchester (United Kingdom) – 2nd
Score: 98.4, recognised for leadership in SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities)
Kyungpook National University (South Korea) – 3rd
Score: 97.8, with a near-perfect 99.5 in SDG 9 (Innovation and Infrastructure)
Griffith University and University of Tasmania (Australia) – Joint 4th
Both with scores of 97.7, excelling in SDG 9 (Industry), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 17 (Partnerships)
Driving real change through global recognition
The THE Impact Rankings 2025 offer more than just an evaluation of academic quality. They spotlight the power of universities to be transformative forces in the world.
For Thailand, having five universities in the global Top 100—including two in the Top 50—is a major milestone. It proves that Thailand’s push towards sustainability isn’t just rhetoric, but a genuine and measurable commitment to progress.