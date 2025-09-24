Chulalongkorn University Hosts Thailand Dramatic Festival 2025 with Royal Trophy Competition

Chulalongkorn University is set to host the "Thailand Dramatic Festival 2025," an international dramatic arts and ballroom dance competition that promises to elevate Thailand's cultural presence on the global stage.
The prestigious event, held in collaboration with the Thailand Dramatic Association, will compete for the Royal Trophy granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.
Scheduled for 13-14 September 2025, the festival will take place at the Duangduen Pisarnbutr Conference Room in Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Education and at the Mandarin Riverside Hotel on Rama 3.
The competition features 2 creative dramatic arts categories and an impressive 64 international ballroom dance divisions, welcoming participants of all ages from youth to seniors.
Assistant Professor Dr Sukanya Sompiboon, Vice-Rector of Chulalongkorn University, emphasised the festival's broader cultural mission.
"Dramatic arts and ballroom dance serve as powerful tools for physical exercise, character development, and aesthetic appreciation," she explained. "Dancing can begin at any age without health risks, making it suitable for people of all genders and ages."
The university's commitment extends beyond academic knowledge creation to driving arts, culture, and creative activities to international levels.
"This competition represents the highest honour for everyone involved," Dr Sukanya added, highlighting the significance of the royal patronage.
The festival's international credibility is bolstered by representatives from the World Dance Council (WDC).
Sammy Stopford MBE, WDC representative, praised the initiative's comprehensive approach to dance education across age groups.
"Ballroom dancing offers far more than entertainment," Stopford noted. "For children, it instils discipline and demonstrates how consistent practice leads to success, positively impacting other academic learning. For adults and seniors, it enhances physical health, balance, and coordination, reducing fall risks and associated health problems."
Barbara Mc Coll Stopford MEB observed that this year's festival demonstrates increased significance compared to previous years, reflecting the growing power and importance of ballroom dancing in Thai and international society.
She noted that WDC, approaching its centenary in 2026 with 60-70 member countries worldwide, stands ready to support Thailand's dancing community.
Competition winners will earn the prestigious opportunity to represent Thailand at the world-class "Dutch Open" championship, scheduled for 3-9 November 2025 in the Netherlands.
The festival will feature international-standard adjudicators led by Barbara McColl Stopford MEB and Sammy Stopford MBE from the WDC.
Krittiya Hanklaewkla, President of the Thailand Dramatic Association, explained that this marks the fifth consecutive year of the festival, positioning it as a crucial tool for promoting Thailand's soft power whilst preserving and showcasing Thai culture to the world in contemporary formats.
Dr Uraiwan Kamawatana, Assistant Professor at Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Sports Science and Secretary-General of the Thailand Dramatic Association, detailed the festival's inclusivity.
The event welcomes youth aged 6-25, seniors aged 60 and above, and the general public interested in both Thai and international dance arts, including students and education personnel.
The programme includes workshops conducted by world-renowned dance instructors who will share knowledge and techniques with youth and interested participants, alongside showcase performances by world-class ballroom dancers.
Dr Uraiwan acknowledged that ballroom dancing may have decreased in popularity due to other dance forms attracting younger audiences. However, she stressed that ballroom dancing provides fundamental weight transfer techniques essential for all dance types.
"Beyond entertainment, ballroom dancing develops personality, enhances mental health, and builds social skills suitable for all ages," she explained. "This international competition will help promote ballroom and creative dramatic arts, inspiring people of all groups to return to these art forms and driving Thailand's ballroom dancing onto the world stage."
The Thailand Dramatic Festival 2025 represents more than a competition—it embodies Thailand's commitment to cultural preservation, international engagement, and the universal language of dance that transcends age and cultural boundaries.
For further information, follow the Thailand Dramatic Association on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dramaticworksassociation/