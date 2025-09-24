Chulalongkorn University Hosts Thailand Dramatic Festival 2025 with Royal Trophy Competition

Chulalongkorn University is set to host the "Thailand Dramatic Festival 2025," an international dramatic arts and ballroom dance competition that promises to elevate Thailand's cultural presence on the global stage.

The prestigious event, held in collaboration with the Thailand Dramatic Association, will compete for the Royal Trophy granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

Scheduled for 13-14 September 2025, the festival will take place at the Duangduen Pisarnbutr Conference Room in Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Education and at the Mandarin Riverside Hotel on Rama 3.

The competition features 2 creative dramatic arts categories and an impressive 64 international ballroom dance divisions, welcoming participants of all ages from youth to seniors.

Assistant Professor Dr Sukanya Sompiboon, Vice-Rector of Chulalongkorn University, emphasised the festival's broader cultural mission.

"Dramatic arts and ballroom dance serve as powerful tools for physical exercise, character development, and aesthetic appreciation," she explained. "Dancing can begin at any age without health risks, making it suitable for people of all genders and ages."

The university's commitment extends beyond academic knowledge creation to driving arts, culture, and creative activities to international levels.