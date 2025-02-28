\"Exoskeleton Wheelchair\": Robotic suit helping the disabled move freely

Ronnapee, a professor from the International School of Engineering (ISE), Chulalongkorn University, elaborated on the idea of creating a “robotics lab”: “This is an alternative solution to education. I created a lab and an environment with tools for students to assemble robots in their spare time from studying. We insist on a “Proof of Concept,” which students have to present to a meeting before conducting their experiment prior to testing the innovation with actual users.”





“I wanted to create a wheelchair that could walk. An ordinary wheelchair can only move on a regular path, but it cannot get on the bus or go up and down the stairs. So my view is that if a wheelchair could be folded up and help the person sitting in it to get up and walk, it would make it easier for people with reduced mobility to walk,” Ronaphee said of the inspiration for the innovation, which can be considered the world’s first exoskeleton wheelchair robot built by Thai people.

This robot was funded by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) in 2021–2022 and most recently was among the finalists in the 2024 Young Technologists Award program organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Technology Under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King.