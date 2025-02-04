‘New human species’ to rise to future challenges

Chulalongkorn University is set to transform education by creating “a new human species that can adapt to future challenges”, its president, Associate Professor Wilert Puriwat, told a gathering of academics this week.
Speaking at the Chula Thailand Presidents Summit 2025 on the topic “Future Thailand: Future Education” on Monday, Prof Wilert argued that the education system must fundamentally change.
“Education is no longer just about imparting knowledge, skills and building careers. It should focus on creating individuals. The goal today is to cultivate a new generation that will improve Thailand,” he explained.
Assoc Prof Wilert stressed the need to question existing educational approaches, emphasising that education is about wisdom and forms the foundation of the economy.
He illustrated this point by suggesting that when visiting fast-food restaurants like KFC or McDonald's, individuals should consider broader implications for global employment and economic impacts.
“It's not just about serving delicious fried chicken; our people need to be able to think critically about how it wins the hearts and stomachs of people worldwide,” he stated.
Wilert challenged Thailand's current educational paradigm, questioning why the country relies on external validation such as Michelin inspectors for food quality.
“The problem with education is that it does not encourage people to reflect on what is happening and foster critical questioning – this is the essence of wisdom,” he said.
Co-research between World Economic Forum and Chulalongkorn University presented by Wilert revealed significant workforce transformations. Studies across 55 countries and 22 industries involving 1,000 companies showed that 92 million jobs will disappear, while 170 million new positions will emerge.
The university identified the critical skills for future adaptability:
1. A curious and lifelong learning attitude
2. Skills in managing people effectively within organisations
3. Self-awareness and motivation
4. Empathy and active listening skills
5. Adaptability and flexibility
6. Leadership capabilities that can influence society
7. Networking skills and data security proficiency
8. Creative thinking skills
9. Analytical thinking skills
10. Knowledge of AI and big data
Chulalongkorn University plans to establish a comprehensive learning centre for all genders and age groups, both online and offline.
“AI has emerged over the past three years, and currently, a 13-year-old is using AI alongside someone who is 60. Universities must respond to the needs of all ages and engage them in learning together,” he noted.
The president concluded with a powerful message about the future of education: “Ultimately, AI will not merely be a tool but become part of our lives. Universities must proactively create instead of waiting, or else we will only use and never innovate.”
He emphasised that in today's world, mere learning and skillfulness are insufficient. “To surpass artificial intelligence, individuals must be taught to possess natural intelligence and comprehend AI and its implications,” Wilert stated.