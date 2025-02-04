‘New human species’ to rise to future challenges

Chulalongkorn University is set to transform education by creating “a new human species that can adapt to future challenges”, its president, Associate Professor Wilert Puriwat, told a gathering of academics this week.

Speaking at the Chula Thailand Presidents Summit 2025 on the topic “Future Thailand: Future Education” on Monday, Prof Wilert argued that the education system must fundamentally change.

“Education is no longer just about imparting knowledge, skills and building careers. It should focus on creating individuals. The goal today is to cultivate a new generation that will improve Thailand,” he explained.

Assoc Prof Wilert stressed the need to question existing educational approaches, emphasising that education is about wisdom and forms the foundation of the economy.

He illustrated this point by suggesting that when visiting fast-food restaurants like KFC or McDonald's, individuals should consider broader implications for global employment and economic impacts.