Chulalongkorn University Named Thailand's Most Sustainable by QS Global Ranking

Chulalongkorn University (CU) has secured the top position in Thailand and the third spot across the ASEAN region in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026.

This ranking evaluates global universities' efforts in addressing environmental and social challenges.

The results, announced on 18th November 2025, placed CU at 15th in Asia and 165th globally out of over 2,000 universities worldwide, maintaining its national ranking from the previous year.

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 assesses universities based on three main pillars: Environmental Impact, Social Impact, and Governance.

Chulalongkorn University saw an improvement in its 2026 results compared to 2025, achieving a high overall score of 85.5.

This reflects the university’s excellence across multiple dimensions and its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and driving change for better equity.