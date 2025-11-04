Explore Insights from Global Innovation and IP Leaders at “President’s Distinguished Speaker #6” hosted by Chulalongkorn University

Another distinguished guest speaker is Mr. Marco M. Alemán, Assistant Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Mr. Alemán leads WIPO’s mission to transform Intellectual Property (IP) into a driving force for innovation and sustainable economic growth. With more than 20 years of experience in policymaking and fostering national and international innovation and IP ecosystems, he has been instrumental in shaping global strategies that strengthen innovation-driven economies.

Participants will gain valuable insights from global experts on developing innovation ecosystems, managing intellectual property, and identifying global trends in leveraging innovation for economic value creation. The event offers a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange between academia, industry, and leading innovation organizations.

The “President's Distinguished Speaker #6” will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m., at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. The session will also be available via live streaming on the Facebook Page: Chulalongkorn University.

For more information, please visit Facebook Page: CU Innovation Hub, call 02-218-0672, or contact Line: @cuihub