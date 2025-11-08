Labour Ministry launches five upskilling courses to prepare workers for EEC industries

Trinuch highlighted that a key challenge for Thai workers is the skills gap between labour capabilities and market needs. “Several countries want to hire tens of thousands of Thai workers, but the lack of skills in advanced technologies prevents this. Therefore, I have instructed the Department of Skill Development to accelerate training within the next four months,” she said.

Beyond these five courses, the ministry will train an additional 1,000 high-skilled workers in the EEC to prepare for foreign investment projects, and another 2,000 self-employed and community entrepreneurs to enhance local business value and services. This brings the total number of trainees across seven courses to more than 14,000 people.

Trinuch emphasised that the main goal is to ensure more Thais enter the labour market and find suitable employment. “Once the Department of Skill Development completes training, the Department of Employment must step in to match workers with jobs. This coordination between the two departments will be a key performance indicator for both agencies,” she said.