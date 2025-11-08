Labour Ministry launches five upskilling courses to prepare workers for EEC industries

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 08, 2025

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong unveils five new training programmes for over 11,000 workers to develop digital, AI, and automation skills in support of EEC investment.

The Ministry of Labour has launched a major initiative to upskill and reskill Thai workers, equipping them with the digital and technological skills needed to meet the demands of future industries and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Labour Ministry launches five upskilling courses to prepare workers for EEC industries

Labour Minister Trinuch Thienthong has directed the Department of Skill Development to provide training in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and modern automotive systems, with five new courses designed for more than 11,000 participants nationwide.

  1. Modern automotive industry: Focused on sustainable and intelligent vehicle technology such as electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous cars, and connected cars. The target is to train 5,520 workers within four months.
  2. AI-integrated workforce: Aiming to train 1,000 workers to adapt to new employment opportunities, in line with the World Economic Forum’s projection that AI will create 97 million new jobs in the near future.
  3. Smart electronics industry: Designed for 300 workers, this course supports Thailand’s goal to become ASEAN’s hub for producing smart devices such as smart home appliances, smart factory systems, and EV components.
  4. Digital industry and services: Training 3,000 workers to meet demand in digital economy sectors and future-oriented industries.
  5. Automation and robotics: Developing the technical capabilities of 2,010 workers to support Thailand’s move towards Industry 4.0.

Labour Ministry launches five upskilling courses to prepare workers for EEC industries

Trinuch highlighted that a key challenge for Thai workers is the skills gap between labour capabilities and market needs. “Several countries want to hire tens of thousands of Thai workers, but the lack of skills in advanced technologies prevents this. Therefore, I have instructed the Department of Skill Development to accelerate training within the next four months,” she said.

Labour Ministry launches five upskilling courses to prepare workers for EEC industries

Beyond these five courses, the ministry will train an additional 1,000 high-skilled workers in the EEC to prepare for foreign investment projects, and another 2,000 self-employed and community entrepreneurs to enhance local business value and services. This brings the total number of trainees across seven courses to more than 14,000 people.

Trinuch emphasised that the main goal is to ensure more Thais enter the labour market and find suitable employment. “Once the Department of Skill Development completes training, the Department of Employment must step in to match workers with jobs. This coordination between the two departments will be a key performance indicator for both agencies,” she said.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy