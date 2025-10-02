Thai labour vulnerable across all dimensions, needs skills to break free from traps

Investing in lifelong learning and digital skills

Makiko emphasised that beyond skill shortages, policymakers must also understand workers’ aspirations, career advancement opportunities, and the growing demand for flexible forms of work. These factors are crucial to ensuring that Thailand’s workforce can adapt effectively.

She underlined the importance of investing in a lifelong learning framework, with a strong focus on digital knowledge and skills to keep pace with emerging technologies increasingly demanded by the labour market.

In addition to technical skills, soft skills such as communication, critical thinking, and language proficiency are becoming essential.

Makiko noted that these proposals must be backed by robust data-driven analysis—both quantitative and qualitative—and reinforced through social dialogue among stakeholders, including employers’ and workers’ organisations.

Technology traps reshape Thai labour market

Makiko explained that the speed and direction of labour-market adjustment will depend on the scale of investment in technologies that reshape employment. While such technologies can raise productivity, incomes, and job creation, they also carry risks of displacement and job polarisation.

Thailand’s shift into an ageing society compounds these challenges. Employers may need to hire older workers who still have capacity, while also investing in reskilling so they can apply new technologies that boost productivity. This will likely require greater investment in automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and care technologies to support a growing dependent population.

The industrial sector, particularly manufacturing and tourism, must also adjust, as both face stagnation and uncertainty. Makiko highlighted that this underlines the need for structural adaptation.

At the same time, emerging sectors such as agriculture, digital economy, green economy, and care economy hold potential for productivity gains and the creation of more valuable jobs.

Tackling poverty and reskilling key to boosting opportunities

Makiko noted that compared with other ASEAN members, Thailand has performed relatively well in terms of labour force participation, as reflected in indicators such as low unemployment rates and reduced numbers of youth not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

However, the slowdown in job growth in 2024 may point to shrinking employment opportunities rather than workers’ capacity to remain employed.

She warned that skills mismatches and shortages remain a significant trap for Thailand. Workers who lack training opportunities due to poverty, insufficient household income, or social barriers—including limited access to education for women and people with disabilities—risk being excluded from decent work.

“Hence, measures to eradicate poverty must go hand in hand with policies to reskill and upskill the workforce,” Makiko concluded.