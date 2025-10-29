Labour protection bill passes committee, cuts hours and boosts holidays

Regarding the law’s implementation, the original proposal suggested enforcement within 30 days of publication in the Royal Gazette. However, after consultations with stakeholders, including the Ministry of Labour, employer representatives, and employees, the committee decided to extend this to one year to allow adequate preparation time for employers, employees, and the ministry.

Sia Jampathong, a list MP from the People’s Party, stated that the law aims to improve the quality of life for workers, ensuring greater job security. He thanked the committee for its continued work and support for the bill. He urged MPs from all parties to push the bill through the second and third readings in the upcoming session and then move it to the Senate.