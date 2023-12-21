Siriraj plans THB3-bn centre to improve healthcare for the elderly

The move is aligned with Thailand's transition into an aged society, with more than 20% of the population aged 60 and above.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday to announce the partnership with Minor Food to help raise funds for the centre, Visit Vamvanij, Siriraj's deputy dean for Medical Services Mission, Faculty of Medicine, said that Thailand was projected to become a super-aged society within the next decade. More than 28% of the population would be elderly citizens.

He said the scenario indicated that more and more Thais, along with the global population, would undoubtedly live longer lives.

Unfortunately, a long life span does not correspond to a healthy life span, he said. And that was the reason, the country’s premier hospital was developing the Siriraj Academic Centre of Geriatric Medicine on 9.488 acres of land in Samut Sakhon province, he said.

The centre will have a soft opening in January, and the first phase will officially launch in mid-2024. The first phase will provide treatment services primarily to elderly convalescing patients.

"We have specialised doctors, nurses, staff and equipment needed to take care of elderly patients who have just got through critical conditions or passed big operations that need close care of experts," he said.

According to hospital data, approximately 30% of critical geriatric patients will return to the hospital two weeks after returning home to recover. It is due to the fact that no one takes proper care of them.

He explained that elderly people who have broken their legs require physical therapy to speed up their recovery, whereas stroke patients require assistance in taking medication and gradually returning to their normal routine.