Siriraj Hospital ties up with CARIVA for new medical breakthroughs

The partnership, announced on Friday, has yielded four key innovations aimed at propelling Thailand’s medical industry and bolstering its position as a global medical hub.

The four initiatives are:

• SiCar AI Lab: Focused on constructing a testing platform and accelerating the development of medical AI models. The project’s aim is to empower startups with anonymized health data, enhance AI capabilities, and drive progress in healthcare. The initiative also aims to foster a thriving medical AI startup ecosystem in Thailand.

• Imaging Study Recommender: Collaborating with Siriraj’s Department of Radiology, this endeavour centres on AI solutions for interpreting medical images. This includes measuring organs and tumour volumes, alongside an imaging study recommendation. CARIVA’s AI system, which is capable of deconstructing, colouring and presenting 3D images, radiologists do not just significantly reduce analysis time, but can also efficiently diagnose conditions. The AI system further extends to offer personalised recommendations for radiological examinations with a remarkable 96% rate of accuracy.