Siriraj Hospital becomes ‘smart model’ with AI-powered innovation

The project, called “AI Smart Logistics for 5G Smart Hospital”, is a collaboration between Siriraj Hospital at Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Engineering, and True Corporation Plc.

The goal is to turn Siriraj into a model “smart hospital” to help Thailand become a sustainable medical hub, sources said.

Assoc Prof Dr Cherdchai Nopmaneejumruslers, vice director of Siriraj Hospital, said its “smart hospital” development project involves the use of AI technology and 5G Cloud computing to improve the efficiency and quality of the hospital’s services.

“Siriraj Hospital aims to bring the best possible problem-free services to our patients. Unnecessary steps are being reduced to include the satisfaction of service users, with the adoption of innovations and digital technologies,” Cherdchai said.

According to the hospital executive, the project is funded by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). He said an important innovation from this project is a smart drug repository and transport system.

Siriraj is the main teaching hospital for Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine.



