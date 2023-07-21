Siriraj Hospital’s preventive health and holistic care centre launched

Located in the bustling Thonburi retail district, the complex joined Siriraj Hospital in introducing the preventive health and holistic care centre, which will offer pro-active health care services from today (July 21).

According to Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, managing director of ICS, the complex, which is located across from ICONSIAM, expanded its retail space to accommodate this new off-hospital centre covering an area of 2,902 square metres.

Dr Apichart Asavamongkolkul, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, said the decision to open at ICS was made during the pandemic when the project first opened the area for customers to receive Covid vaccinations. The collaboration has continuously expanded since then.

This facility is the first off-hospital centre and is designed to help alleviate the overcrowding at Siriraj Hospital, which currently sees up to 10,000 customers per day.

The centre aims to provide services with medical technological innovations and holistic health care under the core concept of preventive healthcare covering health screening, preventive care, balancing, rehabilitation, and delaying ageing.

The hospital’s director, Dr Visit Wamvanit, says the center offers 16 clinics, namely general medicine, NCDs health promotion, health check-ups, vaccination, paediatric and adolescent health, mental health, laser and beauty clinic, traditional Thai medicine, sports performance centre, anti-ageing centre, women's health clinic, and men's health clinic. The centre aims to meet the needs of customers in the areas of wellness and longevity, he added.

Siriraj H Solutions will commence operations today on the 5th floor and 5th M-floor of the ICS project, providing services every day from 7am to 10pm.