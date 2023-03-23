MUIC partners with Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital on biodesign and health innovations

This collaboration covers both the teaching and curriculum development, as well as other academic services related to innovation and entrepreneurship. The newly designed minor encompasses five minor courses: 1. Community Health Innovations 2. Design Thinking in Health 3. Case Studies in Health Innovations 4. Cutting-edge Technology for Health Innovations, and 5. Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Science. All of these are not only about science, technology, and medicine but are also about the ability to understand business and market mechanisms, how to communicate prototype ideas to stakeholders, how to bring new products to market, and how to perform market testing.

Apart from that, students also learn to listen with empathy, entrepreneurial skills, understanding of patents and intellectual property management, and analysis of prototype feasibility based on case studies.

In this regard, Dean Chulathida added that "Designing Health Innovations may seem like a new discipline for Thailand but it is becoming very popular in major universities abroad like Stanford University in the US, where it is called Biodesign. Our curriculum is based on this Biodesign model of teaching.”

The first course will be offered in September this year. Dean Chulathida said they expect to have an initial batch of 30 students. “In the future, perhaps in the next 4 - 5 years, it could be developed into a major, depending on the feedback. At present, MUIC has a total of 4,000 students and 17 programs are currently oﬀered. Our aim is to encourage students from other faculties to study Designing Health Innovations as a minor, not only Biological Sciences students,” she said.

Prof. Apichat Asavamongkolkul, M.D., Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University said that the soon-to-be-signed agreement is “timely because the world's climate and environment are changing rapidly and have a negative impact on physical health, prompting the medical industry to develop and innovate in order to improve the quality of life and the public health system of the country. Therefore, it is necessary to utilize business management knowledge, product design, and creative thinking to develop the medical personnel's competency to accommodate these changes.”

“Mahidol University International College (MUIC) has excelled in teaching and learning in arts, business administration, and international communications while the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital mainly specializes in producing healthcare specialists, so we share the same thought about exchanging knowledge between the two faculties to develop students from the undergraduate to the doctoral level to have a broader vision that accommodates future works,” he said.