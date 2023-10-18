Siriraj Hospital introduces Transition Care model for Thailand’s super-aged society
In a move to prepare for Thailand’s rapidly ageing society, the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital has come up with a “Transition Care” model for elderly patients. The faculty is part of Mahidol University, Thailand’s top medical school.
Asst Prof Titima Wongviriyawong, assistant chief of Special Affairs and Corporate Relations, said the Transition Care model takes a comprehensive approach to caring for elderly patients as they navigate the transition from acute illness to recovery and returning home.
The process, she said, covers not only medical attention but also the grooming of medical staff and educating caregivers on the specific needs of the patient. The objective is to help them lead fulfilling lives at home once their symptoms have stabilised.
This initiative is part of the medical school’s broader strategy to establish an all-encompassing and integrated Siriraj Academic Centre of Geriatric Medicine.
To grapple with its super-ageing society, Titima said Thailand needs to provide not just enhanced medical treatment and facilities, but also the necessary talent, infrastructure and management system to cater to elderly relatives who may not be self-sufficient.
According to the Interior Ministry, Thailand entered the realm of a fully aged society in 2022, with approximately 14 million senior citizens currently residing in the country. Notably, one in every five elderly Thais requires close supervision from caregivers.
The Transition Care model is, therefore, a timely and crucial response to the rising demands on healthcare services, aiming to prevent recurring illnesses and reduce dependency on medical facilities.
“Transition Care is a preparatory phase for elderly patients and their caregivers before they transition back to life at home,” she said, adding that it entails collaboration among medical professionals and multidisciplinary teams with expertise in relevant fields.
The multidisciplinary team will include geriatric rehabilitation doctors, nurses, as well as activities therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, psychologists, and social workers, among others.
Apart from tending to the health and well-being of the patient, this team is also entrusted with educating caregivers and families of the patients.
“They will provide knowledge in both academic and practical areas to empower caregivers with skills and understanding to provide elderly patients with the best care upon their return home,” she added.
The Siriraj Academic Centre of Geriatric Medicine is being built in Samut Sakhon province and the first phase should be ready by the end of this year, she said.
“The centre represents a significant mechanism that will support our aim to become Thailand’s premier geriatric science centre, providing holistic elderly care and serving as a model for ensuring top-quality care for the elderly. We seek support from all stakeholders to ensure the facility can deliver its medical services comprehensively and effectively,” Titima added.