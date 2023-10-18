Siriraj Hospital introduces Transition Care model for Thailand’s super-aged society

Asst Prof Titima Wongviriyawong, assistant chief of Special Affairs and Corporate Relations, said the Transition Care model takes a comprehensive approach to caring for elderly patients as they navigate the transition from acute illness to recovery and returning home.

The process, she said, covers not only medical attention but also the grooming of medical staff and educating caregivers on the specific needs of the patient. The objective is to help them lead fulfilling lives at home once their symptoms have stabilised.

This initiative is part of the medical school’s broader strategy to establish an all-encompassing and integrated Siriraj Academic Centre of Geriatric Medicine.

To grapple with its super-ageing society, Titima said Thailand needs to provide not just enhanced medical treatment and facilities, but also the necessary talent, infrastructure and management system to cater to elderly relatives who may not be self-sufficient.

According to the Interior Ministry, Thailand entered the realm of a fully aged society in 2022, with approximately 14 million senior citizens currently residing in the country. Notably, one in every five elderly Thais requires close supervision from caregivers.

The Transition Care model is, therefore, a timely and crucial response to the rising demands on healthcare services, aiming to prevent recurring illnesses and reduce dependency on medical facilities.